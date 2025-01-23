The onslaught of competitively priced Chinese cars has heavily disrupted South Africa’s market. Sales of Chinese sourced vehicles have increased by 645% between 2018 and 2023 at the expense of several legacy brands from Japan, Germany and South Korea which have lost market share.
Toyota, with its solid reputation and vast dealer network, has so far proven resilient to the Chinese offensive and continues to sell one out of every four new cars in South Africa. The country’s market leader for 45 years, it aims to remain in first place by continually updating its extensive model range.
Toyota and Lexus enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to in the coming months and the company announced a raft of new cars coming to the country in 2025 at its state of the motor industry event in Johannesburg on Thursday.
COROLLA CROSS FACELIFT
The country’s best selling crossover/SUV hits the streets this week with a raft of exterior and interior updates. The facelift includes a new geometric front bumper and grille, redesigned headlamps and a choice of two striking new colours: Brass Gold and Oxide Bronze.
The cabin has been updated with fresh trim and improved features including an electric parking brake and reclining rear seats.
NEW MODELS
Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025
New Hilux Legend 55 and sporty Fortuner GR-S are among a raft of newcomers headed to Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The onslaught of competitively priced Chinese cars has heavily disrupted South Africa’s market. Sales of Chinese sourced vehicles have increased by 645% between 2018 and 2023 at the expense of several legacy brands from Japan, Germany and South Korea which have lost market share.
Toyota, with its solid reputation and vast dealer network, has so far proven resilient to the Chinese offensive and continues to sell one out of every four new cars in South Africa. The country’s market leader for 45 years, it aims to remain in first place by continually updating its extensive model range.
Toyota and Lexus enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to in the coming months and the company announced a raft of new cars coming to the country in 2025 at its state of the motor industry event in Johannesburg on Thursday.
COROLLA CROSS FACELIFT
The country’s best selling crossover/SUV hits the streets this week with a raft of exterior and interior updates. The facelift includes a new geometric front bumper and grille, redesigned headlamps and a choice of two striking new colours: Brass Gold and Oxide Bronze.
The cabin has been updated with fresh trim and improved features including an electric parking brake and reclining rear seats.
Image: Supplied
FORTUNER GR-S
In March, a more sporty GR-S version of South Africa’s most popular large SUV will be unveiled. Like the Hilux GR-S, the Fortuner gets a raft of measures from Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division to enhance its performance and styling. These include a more powerful 2.8l turbo diesel engine with outputs boosted to 165kW and 550Nm, GR tuned suspension with monotube shock absorbers, 18” GR alloy wheels, and exclusive GR styling with redesigned bumper, Alcantara sports seats and aluminium sports pedals.
Image: Denis Droppa
GR YARIS UPGRADE
The feisty hot hatch arrives in March with more muscle and upgraded specification. The big news is that the three-cylinder 1.6l petrol turbo gets significant hikes in power and torque, rising from 198kW to 210kW and 360Nm to 400Nm respectively. It is fed to the front wheels via a new eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the six-speed manual that has served duty in the car until now.
Traction is optimised by means of vehicle stability control and a limited slip differential.
The compact hatch also gets added safety, and an updated cabin including a display audio upgrade and a reversing camera.
The Yaris will be used as the car in this year’s one-make GR Cup racing series for motoring journalists.
Image: Denis Droppa
HILUX LEGEND 55
While we await the next-generation Hilux in the next year or so, the current version continues to be Mzansi’s best-selling vehicle and Toyota is keeping interest alive with special editions. The latest of these is the Hilux Legend 55 headed our way in July.
The one-tonne bakkie is upgraded with a wide body and wide tread suspension, a Legend 55 styling kit, roller shutter, bash plate, tow bar, rubberised load area and newly designed styling bar.
Image: Denis Droppa
LEXUS LX700h
Arriving in February, the 700h will be the first hybrid model available in the large luxury SUV range which until now has been available as a 600 petrol and 500D diesel.
As flagship of the range, the LX 700h combines an electric motor with a twin-turbo petrol 3.5l V6 engine for burly outputs of 341kW and 650Nm.
With all-wheel drive and height-adjustable suspension, the LX combines ultra luxury with real offroad ability.
Image: Denis Droppa
LEXUS GX
Based on the latest Toyota Prado, the more luxurious Lexus GX heads for local showrooms in March.
Boasting strikingly boxy styling, the ladder-frame SUV will be powered by a 3.5l V6 petrol engine with outputs of 260kW and 650Nm.
It will be launched in a luxury seven-seat SE version and an offroad-focused Overtrail five-seater, the latter equipped with crawl control, a multi terrain monitor, bash plates and chunky gravel tyres.
Image: Denis Droppa
TOYOTA BZ4X AND LEXUS RZ 450e
The battery-powered bZ4X was to have been introduced here in 2025 as Toyota’s first fully electric car but has been delayed until next year as the company wants to wait for the latest version which is due for a midlife refresh soon. The Lexus RZ 450e, which is based on the bZ4X, will be launched late this year or early 2026.
TOYOTA CHAMP
The Hilux Champ was launched in 2023 as an affordable workhorse for the Thai market, sparking rumours that it may be headed for South Africa, but Toyota SA says it has no immediate plans to introduce the no-frills bakkie.
READ MORE:
New Toyota Corolla Cross pricing and specs
These were the car sales winners and losers of 2024
Al Rajhi and Lategan lead Toyota to Dakar Rally 1-2 finish
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos