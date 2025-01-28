Why are Chinese cars more affordable than their competitors? The answer lies in industrial efficiency rather than compromised and inferior quality. The automotive giants have mastered the art of efficient, cost-effective production, leveraging localised supply chains and economies of scale to keep prices low.
For those concerned with longevity, it’s worth noting several brands, such as Jaecoo and Omoda, back their products with extensive coverage, such as a 10-year/1-million km engine warranty.
In a few years, the Chinese have transformed their reputation from makers of subpar vehicles to purveyors of quality, innovation and design. With impressive safety ratings, cutting-edge tech and competitive pricing, they’re meeting global standards and, in some cases, exceeding them.
As more consumers embrace the value-for-money offerings, it’s clear Chinese cars are here to stay — and rub shoulders with the best of the best on the world stage.
Are the latest Chinese vehicles still as cheap and tacky as their predecessors?
Image: Supplied
Chinese-made vehicles have long been associated with inferior quality, a perception that is not entirely unfounded. In the late 2000s South Africa saw an influx of affordable but questionably built options that were poor quality and, quite literally, reeked of glue.
But is it fair to judge today’s Chinese cars by the same standard? No. They’re an entirely different breed and offer quality and innovation that can rival Western counterparts.
The Chinese automotive industry is relatively young compared to the rest of the world, having come into its stride in the past 25 years. In that time, myriad brands have hit the scene, offering stylish and well-equipped products. However, cynics dismiss this as dressing on a subpar product and lipstick on a pig.
Despite the scepticism, sales of Chinese cars continue to soar, with an increasing number of local consumers recognising how much value they offer for their hard-earned money. Why settle for a sparsely equipped and overpriced vehicle when, for less outlay, customers can garage a car packed with luxuries that are sometimes absent in models costing more than R1m?
Image: Supplied
Before diving into the details, let’s look at the global automotive arena. Aside from SA, Chinese brands are making significant inroads into European, Australian and Middle Eastern markets. The rapid expansion and introduction of world-class vehicles have earned the marques global recognition. The Jaecoo J7, for example, is a contender for the prestigious 2025 World Car of the Year award.
While some motorists may be reluctant to admit it, styling and design play a crucial role in car buying. Early Chinese vehicles were often criticised for their “copycat” designs, often unsuccessfully imitating European equivalents. However, the current crop is contemporary and tasteful, with world-class designers such as Sajdin Osmančević heading the Chery design team. His expertise has helped create striking vehicles with a premium and upmarket feel, often exceeding expectations at their respective price points.
“Made in China” continues to have negative connotations, with naysayers using the phrase as criticism. However, it’s important to note China produces more than cars. Pretty much everything you can think of — electronic products, clothing and appliances — is made in the Land of the Red Dragon.
Image: Supplied
As one of the world’s largest automotive markets, the Asian nation has attracted many Western carmakers. Aside from several European brands that have formed alliances with local car brands, many American car companies also produce vehicles in China.
Lincoln, a US-based luxury carmaker, manufactures the Nautilus exclusively in China and exports the SUV to America. Since 2019, Tesla has produced the Model 3 and Model Y at its Gigafactory Shanghai facility. For the marques, the phrase “made in China” is no longer something to be ashamed of but a symbol of quality and innovation.
Safety ratings are also no longer a reason to overlook Chinese vehicles. The Omoda C5 and several models from Chery have earned five-star ratings from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program, outperforming some European luxury vehicles in certain evaluations.
Technology is another area in which Chinese cars excel. This isn’t limited to infotainment systems and sophisticated driver assistance features. Take the electric vehicle segment, for instance, where several Chinese carmakers are innovators, particularly in battery technology. Breakthroughs in the area have improved safety, longevity and range.
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
