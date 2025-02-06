Motoring

These are all the new VW models coming to SA in 2025

Volkswagen has taken over the distributorship of Ducati motorcycles in South Africa

06 February 2025 - 15:05
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

Volkswagen has announced a raft of new models to be introduced in South Africa this year including a cheaper Golf, the family-sized Tayron SUV, new entry-level T-Cross derivatives and a special edition Polo Vivo...

