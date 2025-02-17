Motoring

Numsa ‘dismayed’ by Volvo SA’s possible restructuring

Union says it will do ‘whatever is necessary to defend jobs’

18 February 2025 - 09:42 By Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the country’s largest union, says it will write to Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Car SA, demanding it formalise a planned restructuring process that could see the number of dealerships in the country reduced. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Practical Jetour X70 Plus let down by thirsty engine Motoring
  2. Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring
  3. Are the latest Chinese vehicles still as cheap and tacky as their predecessors? Motoring
  4. The top 10 most misunderstood car buttons Motoring
  5. FIRST DRIVE | We drive three new BMW models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring

Latest Videos

Could European troops in Ukraine be part of a peace deal? | BBC Newscast
2025 JAC T9