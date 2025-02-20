Goodwood festival to mark 40 years since Senna’s first F1 victory
Nephew Bruno Senna will get behind the wheel of the Lotus 97T in the UK and Portugal
20 February 2025 - 11:39
The Goodwood Road Racing Club is to mark the 40th anniversary of three-time Formula One Champion Ayrton Senna’s first Grand Prix victory at the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.