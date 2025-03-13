Bentley reveals exclusive ‘Black Rose’ Batur
With 18ct rose gold imprints on the inside, the new Mulliner-perfected model is one of only 18 cars
14 March 2025 - 11:47
The Bentley “Black Rose” Batur is the latest creation by the Mulliner bespoke studio. The one of 18 car and one of only three right-hand drive Baturs is themed around the beauty of rose gold...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.