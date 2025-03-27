REVIEW | Omoda C9 impresses but struggles with tech glitches
Chinese SUV delivers premium feel on a budget but digital gremlins annoy
28 March 2025 - 11:27
Omoda is the premium sub-brand of Chinese brand Chery and made its South African debut in 2023 with the launch of the C5 midsized crossover (https://www.timeslive.co.za/motoring/new-models/2023-04-14-omoda-launched-in-south-africa-with-eye-catching-prices/)...
