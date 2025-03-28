FIRST DRIVE | Volvo EX90 debuts in SA as brand’s R2.65m EV flagship
Swedish brand intends to reduce local dealer network as part of plan to eventually sell only electric vehicles
31 March 2025 - 09:27
Volvo has launched its electric EX90 luxury seven-seater SUV in South Africa as its flagship car, available in a single high-specification variant priced at R2.65m...
