FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Lexus GX makes its SA debut
GX 550 blends eager V6 performance with refinement and real off-road ability
04 April 2025 - 13:36
Lexus has made its GX 550 luxury off-road SUV available in South Africa for the first time. The vehicle has sold more than 500,000 units globally since its 2002 launch, and the third-generation model is based on the latest Toyota Prado but with a more muscular powertrain, different styling and a steep price premium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.