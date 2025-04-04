Motoring

NEW MODELS

New BYD Shark launched as South Africa's most potent bakkie

The Chinese brand has also launched Sealion SUV models in a coupe and regular shape

04 April 2025 - 15:07
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

Chinese car brand BYD (Build Your Dreams) this week launched three new models in South Africa:..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Omoda C9 impresses but struggles with tech glitches Motoring
  2. London West End beats New York's Broadway in theatre revival. What's the secret? Lifestyle
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Lexus GX makes its SA debut Motoring
  4. Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring
  5. South Africa's top-selling SUVs and crossovers Motoring

Latest Videos

Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?
Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters