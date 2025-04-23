Motoring

REVIEW | Foton Tunland G7 offers big value at a bargain price

It hasn’t surprised us to see the Tunland G7 becoming the country’s second-best-selling Chinese bakkie in a short space of time

24 April 2025 - 11:30
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

Foton launched the new Tunland G7 range of bakkies in South Africa last year at compelling prices...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Amapiano star Vigro Deep takes over the Big Apple Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | Omoda C9 impresses but struggles with tech glitches Motoring
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Lexus GX makes its SA debut Motoring
  4. Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring
  5. REVIEW | Foton Tunland G7 offers big value at a bargain price Motoring

Latest Videos

$TRUMP Meme Coin Skyrockets 50%—Win a White House Tour!
Gauta BMX hero's welcome at OR Tambo