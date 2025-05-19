Motoring

REVIEW | There’s lots going for the VW ID.Buzz but don’t expect to see it in SA soon

It is good-looking and smooth operating but local fleet owners may not be able to afford it

20 May 2025 - 09:18
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

Meet the Volkswagen ID.Buzz cargo. It’s the German brand’s battery-electric panel van sold in European markets...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Limited-production De Tomaso P72 breaks cover Motoring
  2. REVIEW | There’s lots going for the VW ID.Buzz but don’t expect to see it in SA ... Motoring
  3. Resale values of Chinese cars in South Africa: what you need to know Lifestyle
  4. Tinder for a firestorm: deepfake video quality fuels romance baiting scams Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | Why the Ford Everest XLT is our pick of the range Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep91 | GWM P500, BYD Shark, Discovery Insure, HavalH6, Kia ...
Unexploded shells threaten families in Sudan's battered capital | REUTERS