June fuel price drop looks likely despite Godongwana's levy hike
Strengthened rand, lower oil prices could temper financial blow to motorists
22 May 2025 - 10:54
The rand’s strength and lower oil prices could lead to a fourth consecutive month of fuel price cuts in South Africa despite the fuel levy hike announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana...
