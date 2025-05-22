Motoring

June fuel price drop looks likely despite Godongwana's levy hike

Strengthened rand, lower oil prices could temper financial blow to motorists

22 May 2025 - 10:54
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

The rand’s strength and lower oil prices could lead to a fourth consecutive month of fuel price cuts in South Africa despite the fuel levy hike announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana...

