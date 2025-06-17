Peugeot e-208 GTi makes Le Mans debut
The newest member of the legendary nameplate makes 206kW from an all-electric drivetrain
17 June 2025 - 13:04
French brand Peugeot has unveiled the new e-208 GTi, the all-electric essence of the hot hatch. It was revealed in a world preview on June 13 among crowds gathered for the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race this past weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.