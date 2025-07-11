Motoring

FIRST DRIVE | New Nissan Navara Stealth offers extra street cred

Second Stealth edition has less punchy styling and is available in 4x2 and 4x4

11 July 2025 - 16:56
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

Nissan SA has added the new Navara Stealth derivative to its line-up...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Can a van be cool? The Ford Transit Custom Sport makes a case Motoring
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Nissan Navara Stealth offers extra street cred Motoring
  3. Chery’s Lepas brand to launch in South Africa in 2026 Motoring
  4. Future of cars is leasing, not owning, says Avis COO Tlhabi Ntlha Motoring
  5. Resale values of Chinese cars in South Africa: what you need to know Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Iraq’s displaced Kurds eye return after Kurdish group PKK declares ceasefire ...
Local Texas official ‘concerned’ about FEMA, NWS cuts affecting future flood ...