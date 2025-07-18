Motoring

Road Test

REVIEW | Citroën C3 Aircross is a budget-friendly family crossover

The 1.2T Max range-topper is usable but the entry model is likely to be the star of the range

18 July 2025 - 16:11
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

Most crossovers have five seats and a boot. Citroën hasn’t taken a different approach with the new, and now larger, C3 Aircross...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why the Ford Ranger Raptor is the Swiss Army knife of double-cabs Motoring
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Nissan Navara Stealth offers extra street cred Motoring
  3. Ford dealers in South Africa commit nearly R1bn to facility upgrades Motoring
  4. REVIEW | Citroën C3 Aircross is a budget-friendly family crossover Motoring
  5. Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring

Latest Videos

At least 4 dead and 1,300 evacuated after heavy rain in South Korea
Pakistan Flood Disaster 2025 : 178 Dead | Worst Monsoon Since 2022