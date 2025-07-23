Isuzu considers electric D‑Max for SA, but CEO suggests hybrid is better fit
After the launch of the electric Isuzu D-Max, we asked Billy Tom whether it suits the needs of our market
24 July 2025 - 11:46
The new full-electric Isuzu D-Max has debuted in the UK after its unveiling at the Commercial Vehicle Show at Birmingham early in 2025. It's the first of its type since the Japanese brand launched the Isuzu KB, also known as the Isuzu Faster in some markets, in 1972. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.