Salvador Caetano Auto signs deal with Chinese JMC brand in SA
The importer of GAC products has taken control of the Chinese commercial brand in SA
25 July 2025 - 13:25
Salvador Caetano Auto SA, importer of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) products, has announced a collaboration with Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), the Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.