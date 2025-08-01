REVIEW | Is the Range Rover Sport SV still the ultimate luxury hot rod?
The recipe for an all-conquering SUV has been remastered to good effect using BMW power
04 August 2025 - 09:53
When the first iteration of the Range Rover Sport arrived in 2005 it found established German rivals including the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, formerly ML. Various trims and engines were offered but if you wanted a fast and luxurious SUV that could also tackle the rough stuff, there was little else on offer besides Land Rover’s new invention. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.