Motoring

Mercedes G-Class hits 600,000 units in production milestone

Alongside the S and E classes, it’s one of the longest-produced passenger car model series in the history of Mercedes‑Benz, with a cult-like following

07 August 2025 - 16:45
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class celebrates a production milestone of 600,000 units with a fully electric, Obsidian black metallic Mercedes‑Benz G580 rolling off the assembly line...

