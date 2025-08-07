Mercedes G-Class hits 600,000 units in production milestone
Alongside the S and E classes, it’s one of the longest-produced passenger car model series in the history of Mercedes‑Benz, with a cult-like following
07 August 2025 - 16:45
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class celebrates a production milestone of 600,000 units with a fully electric, Obsidian black metallic Mercedes‑Benz G580 rolling off the assembly line...
