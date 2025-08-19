REVIEW | The Ford Mustang GT is bold, brash and utterly engaging
It delivers old-school V8 charm and modern amenities on a ‘budget’
20 August 2025 - 09:24
The new Ford Mustang arrived as a more advanced pony and is polished for sportier handling than its predecessors. Two variants of the iconic muscle car are on sale SA: the base 5.0 GT tested here costing R1,320,000, and the sportier but 6kW stronger Mustang Dark Horse (https://www.timeslive.co.za/motoring/reviews/2025-04-08-review--ford-mustang-dark-horse-is-a-sinister-looking-performer/) we've previously tested, which costs R203,000 more...
