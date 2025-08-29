iCAUR launches as South Africa’s newest car brand
With a funky image, the NEV brand targets young at heart customers
29 August 2025 - 11:28
The Chery empire keeps growing, with iCAUR to become the Chinese group’s latest brand when it launches locally in the middle of 2026 with a range of electric and range-extended vehicles that can achieve more than 1,000km between fill-ups...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.