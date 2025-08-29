Motoring

iCAUR launches as South Africa’s newest car brand

With a funky image, the NEV brand targets young at heart customers

29 August 2025 - 11:28 By Denis Droppa
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

The Chery empire keeps growing, with iCAUR to become the Chinese group’s latest brand when it launches locally in the middle of 2026 with a range of electric and range-extended vehicles that can achieve more than 1,000km between fill-ups...

