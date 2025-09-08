New Mercedes GLC launched with 713km range and illuminated grille
The new model is larger and crammed with the latest tech
08 September 2025 - 14:19
The Mercedes-Benz GLC, the German brand’s mid-size premium SUV, has debuted at the IAA motor show in Munich. It is being launched in full electric GLC 400 4Matic guise, and introduces a heap of new technology and luxuries, and a bolder but cleaner design language for the brand featuring a large and chromed grille that is optionally illuminated...
