Motoring

REVIEW | Why the stylish Opel Grandland faces an uphill battle

The Grandland is set apart by premium features and bold design but struggles to justify its price in a crowded market

11 September 2025 - 10:04
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

Stellantis has taken aim at one of the most cut-throat car segments with its latest Opel Grandland, a midsized crossover SUV that competes against cars such as the Chery Tiggo 7 (https://www.timeslive.co.za/motoring/new-models/2025-07-21-new-chery-tiggo-7-lands-in-sa-pricing-and-specs/), Toyota RAV4 (https://www.timeslive.co.za/motoring/new-models/2025-05-21-new-toyota-rav4-unveiled-and-heading-to-sa-in-2026/) and Kia Sportage (https://www.timeslive.co.za/motoring/new-models/2025-06-06-kia-refreshes-sportage-with-sharper-styling-upgraded-tech/)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mercedes GLC launched with 713km range and illuminated grille Motoring
  2. REVIEW | Why the stylish Opel Grandland faces an uphill battle Motoring
  3. Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring
  4. Nine things we've learnt about the Ford Ranger Raptor over 9,000km Motoring
  5. SA needs to move on from 1659 and toast its wine alchemists more often Lifestyle

Latest Videos

After the earthquake: what lies ahead for Afghanistan? | The Take
NATIONAL COUNCIL OF PROVINCES PLENARY (HYBRID), 11 September 2025