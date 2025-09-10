REVIEW | Why the stylish Opel Grandland faces an uphill battle
The Grandland is set apart by premium features and bold design but struggles to justify its price in a crowded market
11 September 2025 - 10:04
Stellantis has taken aim at one of the most cut-throat car segments with its latest Opel Grandland, a midsized crossover SUV that competes against cars such as the Chery Tiggo 7 (https://www.timeslive.co.za/motoring/new-models/2025-07-21-new-chery-tiggo-7-lands-in-sa-pricing-and-specs/), Toyota RAV4 (https://www.timeslive.co.za/motoring/new-models/2025-05-21-new-toyota-rav4-unveiled-and-heading-to-sa-in-2026/) and Kia Sportage (https://www.timeslive.co.za/motoring/new-models/2025-06-06-kia-refreshes-sportage-with-sharper-styling-upgraded-tech/)...
