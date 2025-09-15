Motoring

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part 11

TimesLIVE GR Yaris third on media challenge podium at Killarney

15 September 2025 - 16:42
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The moment before Phuti Mpyane (TimesLIVE) momentarily lost control of his car during Race 2.
Image: Stefan Kotze

The sixth round of the Extreme Tour Festival powered by Coca-Cola took place at the Killarney circuit in Cape Town at the weekend.

The penultimate race saw a number of drivers crowned season champions, including in some of the three categories that make up Toyota SA’s GR Cup. Jason Coetzee and Nabil Abdool were respectively declared the GR86 Development Academy and GR Cup Media Challenge 2025 champions.

I’ve been racing in the Media Cup challenge and writing about my experience this year since the season opener in March. As predicted, the weekend's racing was a hammer-and-tongs affair and Capetonian and Car Magazine’s Kyle Kock ensured Abdool didn’t sail peacefully towards his crowning moment.   

The local racer made his intentions clear on his home circuit with a blistering 1.24.739 for pole position, his first in the series. Abdool qualified second in class but was separated from Kock by De Sousa and Devon Scott from the dealer class for the race start.

I managed to bring the TimesLIVE GR Yaris into third position on the class grid and in seventh behind a dealer pair in the mixed grid.

The Gazoo Racing Cup field didn't disappoint and gifted spectators the racing thrills they were expecting in Cape Town.
Image: Stefan Kotze

Race 1 delivered action in heaps from the start and I managed to pass the No 222 dealer Corolla early and steadily reeled in Abdool who was in a fight with the dealer car in front. I'd worked my way closer and caught up with their duel on the Fastron hairpin bend that leads into the Porsche straight — but alas, the chequered flag was waved. The media race was won by Kock, his first victory in the series.

Race 2 started late in the afternoon with Kock again in pole and it was a repeat start grid for the front runners, but I’d gained a position to sixth. If the first heat was fireworks, race 2 brought out the big guns.

Finishing the race anywhere less than third in class would have meant kissing goodbye the battle for second overall in the championship. The beast was unleashed

With all inhibitions left on the floor, I entered turn 1 on the outside, side-by-side with the Halfway Toyota GR Yaris piloted by Tiaan Combrink. Not wanting to swap paint and overshooting my line, the right-hand side wheels on my Yaris caught the grass, sending me off the track momentarily. I rejoined having lost two positions to the Citizen’s Charl Bosch and AutoTrader’s Lawrence Minnie.

Now in fifth, finishing the race anywhere less than third in class would have meant kissing goodbye the battle for second overall in the championship. The beast was unleashed and I dived past Minnie at turn 1 and took Bosch at the fast Sarel’s Sweep. With the third-position class finish reclaimed, the rest of the race was a formality to the end.

Again Kock emerged the victor and Abdool's second place was enough for him to secure the championship. 

Kock's double win takes him to second on the media driver's standings. It's not all lost for the TimesLIVE car, though, as an opportunity to swing it our way still exists at the final race to be held on October 25 at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria. It's game on.

READ MORE:

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part 10

Things are heating up as the season concludes, and TimesLIVE's Phuti Mpyane is embroiled in a fight for second place overall
Motoring
3 days ago

Ogier wins Rally Chile to take world championship lead

Sebastien Ogier clinched his fifth win of the season at Rally Chile on Sunday to move to the top of the World Rally Championship standings, beating ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

SA’s Kelvin van der Linde triumphs at Suzuka 1,000km

South Africa’s Kelvin van der Linde won the Suzuka 1,000km classic on Sunday in a Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Evo shared with Swiss teammate Raffaele ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

FIRST DRIVE | Is the Toyota Hilux Legend 55 worth celebrating?

The new special edition replaces the outgoing Legend models and will be available until 2026.
Motoring
8 hours ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Two

Phuti Mpyane gives a seat-of-the-pants review of the event held at Killarney raceway this past weekend
Motoring
6 months ago
