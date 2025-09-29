Motoring

Cadillac F1 team hires Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp as commercial head

29 September 2025 - 17:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
General Motors-backed Cadillac are due to become the sport's 11th team next season, with Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Mexican Sergio Perez as drivers.
General Motors-backed Cadillac are due to become the sport's 11th team next season, with Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Mexican Sergio Perez as drivers.
Image: Cadillac Racing

The new Cadillac Formula One team announced on Monday the hiring of Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp as their head of commercial strategy.

General Motors-backed Cadillac are due to become the sport’s 11th team next season, with Finland’s Valtteri Bottas and Mexican Sergio Perez as drivers.

American Epp had run the Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens since the race first appeared on the calendar in 2022.

“I’ve spent so much of my career in racing, and the past several years helping redefine what American motorsports can be,” he said in a statement.

“I can’t think of a more exciting and promising opportunity to galvanise our sport in the US and beyond than this one.”

Epp has been replaced at the Miami Grand Prix by 28-year-old Katharina Nowak, who becomes one of only two female presidents of a Formula One event.

Lewis Hamilton mourns death of bulldog Roscoe

Ferrari Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his bulldog Roscoe on Monday in an emotional social media post paying tribute to a ...
Motoring
53 minutes ago

Mick Schumacher gets IndyCar test with RLL

Formula 1 veteran Mick Schumacher will participate in an NTT IndyCar Series test next month with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, the team announced ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Elliott snatches Hollywood Casino 400 win from Hamlin on final lap

Chase Elliott won for the second time on Sunday, but the 2020 champion wasn't sure how it happened.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Marc Marquez wins his seventh MotoGP title at Japanese Grand Prix

Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his seventh MotoGP championship at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday and his first since 2019 after he took an ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Tea for two (and your dog): Mount Nelson serves high tea with a twist Lifestyle
  2. Busisiwe Lurayi’s father found her ‘lifeless’ in her daughter’s room, aunt ... Lifestyle
  3. REVIEW | Spacious and stylish Chery Tiggo 9 CSH offers strong value Motoring
  4. Legacy carmakers win consumer trust in latest JD Power ranking Motoring
  5. New Mercedes GLC launched with 713km range and illuminated grille Motoring

Latest Videos

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...
CARISSA Official Trailer