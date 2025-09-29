Legacy carmakers win consumer trust in latest JD Power ranking

The latest JD Power 2025 US automotive brand loyalty study released this week shows Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Honda, Subaru and Ford enjoy commitment from US customers.

The global data analytics and consumer intelligence company into new vehicle shopping behaviour said brands with strong reputations continued to retain loyalty among customers despite the volatility created by that country’s newly implemented trade tariffs.

In the JD Power 2025 US Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, German sports car brand Porsche ranked highest among premium car brands for a fourth consecutive year, with a 58.2% loyalty rate. In second place is Mercedes-Benz with a 49.7% retention.