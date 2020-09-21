Airports drop-kick drivers to levels two, three and four of fury

Not only can you no longer enter an airport when seeing off family or friends, but when dropping someone off you’ll be forced to negotiate a multistorey parking garage and pay hefty parking fees, too.

I’d been planning to get the Gautrain from Sandton to Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, but accepted the kind offer of a lift instead.

My driver headed for the ramp to the usual drop-off area, but found a dead end and several other motorists who’d made the same mistake, all looking confused and stressed.

There were no signs directing us to the new drop-off area, so we had to flag down an official and ask. Parking level 3, he said.

At this point my driver looked as if she was severely regretting her lift offer.

Now the poor woman had get up to level 3, find a parking and schlep off to the pay machine instead of the pre-lockdown quick drop-and-go.

I told her there had to be a grace period and urged her to drop me and then go straight to the exit boom and put her card in there. She looked doubtful, but thankfully it worked. Up went the boom and she was off.

How many people have paid unnecessary parking fees when dropping people off?

My guess is a lot. And how could anyone know how long they are? Well, buried in Acsa’s website, under ORT Airport, is something about free minutes’ parking.

But that key information should be in a large, unmissable banner on the Acsa website.

And in signs at the airport parking garage, especially at the pay point. Unless, of course, it doesn’t suit you to tell people that, because the parking revenue is rather nice.