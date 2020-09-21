Covid-19 lockdown a disaster for children’s growth as poverty deepens

With nutrition being vital in the first 1,000 days of life, SA looks doomed to a generation of under-developed children

The UN has sounded an alarm on what Covid-19 has done to children globally, with SA no exception.



It has released a report stating that “the number of children living in poverty has now soared to nearly 1.2 billion”, a 15% increase from pre-pandemic levels...