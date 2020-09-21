Doctors appeal to Cyril over the Beale and Munshi case. Is this wise?

Experts criticise HPCSA, saying NPA independence is protected and if council acted on legal advice it was ‘bad advice’

Law experts have questioned the wisdom behind a letter by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the prosecution of Johannesburg paediatric surgeon Professor Peter Beale.



“This has implications for the medical profession. We are just acting responsibly, just like when we notified the minister of justice and the minister of police, we felt he [the president] needs to be aware of what is happening,” HPCSA chairperson Dr Kgosi Letlape said on Monday...