Education official who lost matric answer sheets is now head of exams
Deputy chief education specialist’s mess-up is one of many exam blunders in Eastern Cape, report reveals
21 September 2020 - 18:18
An education department official who was implicated in losing a batch of answer scripts during the 2018 matric exams in the Eastern Cape, is now the head of exams in one of the districts.
On top of this blunder, education officials didn’t notice the papers were missing...
