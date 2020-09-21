Murder of cop Kinnear a ‘tipping point’ in SA’s march to crime chaos
Who’s next? Prosecutors? Judges? Organised crime expert urges decisive action to avoid a ‘Mexico’ scenario
21 September 2020 - 18:17
Failure to act decisively against the murderers of anti-gang unit kingpin Charl Kinnear could send SA into a terrifying tailspin of organised crime, according to transnational crime expert Julian Rademeyer.
Kinnear was gunned down outside his Cape Town home on Friday afternoon in what appears to have been a well-orchestrated hit. He had been investigating several cases linked to known underworld figures...
