News

Murder of cop Kinnear a ‘tipping point’ in SA’s march to crime chaos

Who’s next? Prosecutors? Judges? Organised crime expert urges decisive action to avoid a ‘Mexico’ scenario

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
21 September 2020 - 18:17

Failure to act decisively against the murderers of anti-gang unit kingpin Charl Kinnear could send SA into a terrifying tailspin of organised crime, according to transnational crime expert Julian Rademeyer.

Kinnear was gunned down outside his Cape Town home on Friday afternoon in what appears to have been a well-orchestrated hit. He had been investigating several cases linked to known underworld figures...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Yap, he’s back: looks like ‘R699 car scheme’ guy is in trouble again News
  2. Education official who lost matric answer sheets is now head of exams News
  3. Played for fuels: damsel in distress is a con artist, say ‘duped’ Samaritans News
  4. Fat-shamer in the fire: the ‘Oompa Loompas’ want to kill me, wails gym bunny News
  5. Murder of cop Kinnear a ‘tipping point’ in SA’s march to crime chaos News

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...

Related articles

  1. 'No-one deserves to die like that': How slain detective Charl Kinnear was left ... News
  2. Charl Kinnear paid with his life to keep us safer, says premier Winde South Africa
  3. Cele vows heads will roll over police failure to protect slain detective South Africa
  4. Anti-gang unit section commander Charl Kinnear shot dead in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Leeds United targetting Champions League return, says CEO Kinnear Soccer
  6. Mitchells Plain organised crime cop in the dock on defeating the ends of ... South Africa
X