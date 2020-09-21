Played for fuels: damsel in distress is a con artist, say ‘duped’ Samaritans

It’s one of the oldest scams in the book, but this Boksburg woman has taken it to a new level, claim her alleged victims

Mary-Jane Pieters carries her bible with her wherever she goes, but whether the former Sunday school teacher is simply a mother trying to feed her family, or a well-practised con artist, depends on who you ask.



The 29-year-old has become infamous on Joburg’s East Rand, using an age-old “petrol money” scam kicked into high gear, according to those who say they were duped...