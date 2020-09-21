Sometimes sticking your neck out comes at a deadly cost
The adaptive advantage of long necks was a death knell for two giraffes believed to have been killed by lightning
21 September 2020 - 12:06
Two giraffes that died during an intense storm in the Northern Cape are believed to have been killed by lightning.
A fracture at the junction of one of the animal’s horns and its skull suggested she was killed by a direct strike, according to a wildlife management expert who reported the deaths in the African Journal of Ecology...
