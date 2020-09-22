Architects on mission to stop demolition of ‘iconic’ Durban home
The derelict house, once owned by a pioneering architect, has historical significance, they argue
22 September 2020 - 19:13
A group of Durban architects are fighting to save an iconic home - regarded as a “modernist architectural gem” - from being demolished by the owner who has plans to develop the site into a healthcare facility.
The heritage committee of the SA Institute of Architects in KwaZulu-Natal has rallied support from the architectural and heritage fraternity nationally to object to the owner consolidating the property with his neighbouring site for future development...
