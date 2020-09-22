Cele sets a target on GBV in SA’s hotspots

Dedicated desks at police stations in the gender-based violence hotspots will go a long way in ensuring victims are assisted in the correct, professional way.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Cele described GBV as a second pandemic that had reached crisis levels in the country. He identified 30 hotspots for gender-based violence in SA that would get special attention.

Cele described GBV as a societal evil that must be contained at all costs.

“The dedicated desk will reduce the risk of ill-treatment at the hands of officers, as we have seen in some instances. These permanent desks should not be limited to the hotspots areas only but should be a norm at all stations,” he said.

He revealed that only 130 of the 4,058 people arrested for alleged gender-based violence since the announcement of the lockdown in March had been convicted, which translated into a conviction rate of only 3%.

Gauteng recorded the most cases at 743 with 1,173 arrests. This was followed by the Western Cape with 534 cases and 1,093 arrests, the Eastern Cape with 243 cases and 488 arrests, and KwaZulu-Natal with 230 cases and 375 arrests.

Cele said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pronouncements around gender-based violence, it was still rife under lockdown.

“The work of the interministerial committee on GBV continues. As a member of this [committee], in our efforts to drill down to community and district level in our response to GBV, government has pinned down 30 GBV hotspots,” he said.