Maths lecturer’s visa problems multiplied by Zim, Covid dramas
UCT staffer’s passport woes are compounded by paper and cash shortages, and home affairs’ hardline position
22 September 2020 - 19:14
University of Cape Town lecturer Dr Tirivanu Chinyoka can solve myriad mathematical problems but his scarce skills visa has become a nightmare.
A shortage of paper and the foreign currency to buy it in his home country, Zimbabwe, delayed the printing of his new passport and that affected the renewal of his visa...
