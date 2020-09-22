Maths lecturer’s visa problems multiplied by Zim, Covid dramas

UCT staffer’s passport woes are compounded by paper and cash shortages, and home affairs’ hardline position

University of Cape Town lecturer Dr Tirivanu Chinyoka can solve myriad mathematical problems but his scarce skills visa has become a nightmare.



A shortage of paper and the foreign currency to buy it in his home country, Zimbabwe, delayed the printing of his new passport and that affected the renewal of his visa...