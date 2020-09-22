News

Maths lecturer’s visa problems multiplied by Zim, Covid dramas

UCT staffer’s passport woes are compounded by paper and cash shortages, and home affairs’ hardline position

22 September 2020 - 19:14 By Philani Nombembe

University of Cape Town lecturer Dr Tirivanu Chinyoka can solve myriad mathematical problems but his scarce skills visa has become a nightmare.

A shortage of paper and the foreign currency to buy it in his home country, Zimbabwe, delayed the printing of his new passport and that affected the renewal of his visa...

