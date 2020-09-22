Nateniël Julies’s mom weeps as cops apply for bail

She says police should protect kids, not kill them, as court hears one of them had two prior convictions

Nateniël Julies’s mother, Bridget Harris, could not stop weeping as details surrounding her son’s murder were bought to light inside a courtroom on Tuesday.



Harris sat alongside her husband during the bail application of the three Eldorado Park police officers accused of killing the 16-year-old, who had Down syndrome...