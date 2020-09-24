Exams in their mother tongue do write by E Cape pupils

Kids can now sit for maths, life sciences and history in isiXhosa or Sesotho to plug achievement gaps

The Eastern Cape education department has made history by offering 61,465 matrics the option of answering three subjects in the trial exams in isiXhosa or Sesotho.



The pupils from quintile 1-3 schools – the poorest schools – have a choice of writing maths, life sciences and history in an indigenous African language...