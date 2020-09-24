Exams in their mother tongue do write by E Cape pupils
Kids can now sit for maths, life sciences and history in isiXhosa or Sesotho to plug achievement gaps
24 September 2020 - 19:06
The Eastern Cape education department has made history by offering 61,465 matrics the option of answering three subjects in the trial exams in isiXhosa or Sesotho.
The pupils from quintile 1-3 schools – the poorest schools – have a choice of writing maths, life sciences and history in an indigenous African language...
