Exams in their mother tongue do write by E Cape pupils

Kids can now sit for maths, life sciences and history in isiXhosa or Sesotho to plug achievement gaps

Prega Govender Journalist
24 September 2020 - 19:06

The Eastern Cape education department has made history by offering 61,465 matrics the option of answering three subjects in the trial exams in isiXhosa or Sesotho.

The pupils from quintile 1-3 schools – the poorest schools – have a choice of writing maths, life sciences and history in an indigenous African language...

