Natural born spinners: meet the women tearing up tar – and stereotypes

Having just conquered the ‘Hollywood of Spinning’, they share their high-octane journey with us

24 September 2020 - 19:06

At a secret location in Johannesburg the cacophony of revving car engines and clouds of smoke is what some call the “art of controlling chaos”.

Last weekend, 10 of SA’s best spinners competed in the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto competition, to showcase their spinning skills and stunts. Dubbed the “Hollywood of Spinning”, this was the competition’s second year...

