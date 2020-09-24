SA men also victims of vicious sexual attacks, new study finds
While attention is focused on female rape victims, research shows men are also at great risk
24 September 2020 - 19:06
A deep dive into police dockets has revealed that adult men in SA have also been subjected to horrendous sexual violence.
A study published in the SA Medical Journal, Unspoken victims: A national study of male rape incidents and police investigations in SA, shows that while SA is focused on gender-based violence against women, men too are suffering at the hands of their perpetrators...
