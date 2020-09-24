News

SA men also victims of vicious sexual attacks, new study finds

While attention is focused on female rape victims, research shows men are also at great risk

24 September 2020 - 19:06

A deep dive into police dockets has revealed that adult men in SA have also been subjected to horrendous sexual violence.

A study published in the SA Medical Journal, Unspoken victims: A national study of male rape incidents and police investigations in SA, shows that while SA is focused on gender-based violence against women, men too are suffering at the hands of their perpetrators...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Natural born spinners: meet the women tearing up tar – and stereotypes News
  2. SA men also victims of vicious sexual attacks, new study finds News
  3. Exams in their mother tongue do write by E Cape pupils News
  4. ‘Women went to war to build this nation. Stop warring against them’: Zulu king News
  5. Nateniël Julies’s mom weeps as cops apply for bail News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...

Related articles

  1. Cele sets a target on GBV in SA’s hotspots News
  2. Principal gets protection order against parent who ‘threatened to take her out’ News
  3. EDITORIAL | All our mother tongues should be treated equally Opinion & Analysis
  4. Nateniël Julies’s mom weeps as cops apply for bail News
X