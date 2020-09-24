‘They will perish’: top cops vow to avenge ‘warrior’ Charl Kinnear

At the gang unit cop’s memorial the presence of heavily armed officers was emblematic of his world

Elton John’s Don’t let the sun go down on me boomed from speakers outside Charl Kinnear’s Bishop Lavis home on Thursday afternoon, as mourners paid tribute to the slain Anti-Gang Unit cop and as his colleagues vowed to bring his killers to justice.



His neighbours and family sang along heartily. For a moment there were smiles on the mourners’ faces, until their gazes shifted to the left side of the marquee erected in front of the Cape Town home...