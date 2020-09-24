‘They will perish’: top cops vow to avenge ‘warrior’ Charl Kinnear
At the gang unit cop’s memorial the presence of heavily armed officers was emblematic of his world
24 September 2020 - 20:07
Elton John’s Don’t let the sun go down on me boomed from speakers outside Charl Kinnear’s Bishop Lavis home on Thursday afternoon, as mourners paid tribute to the slain Anti-Gang Unit cop and as his colleagues vowed to bring his killers to justice.
His neighbours and family sang along heartily. For a moment there were smiles on the mourners’ faces, until their gazes shifted to the left side of the marquee erected in front of the Cape Town home...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.