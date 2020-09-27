Court short-circuits R1.5bn power tender after snubbed firm fights back

City Power has been ordered to start an ‘emergency’ procurement process following irregularities

Johannesburg City Power has been ordered to implement an “emergency” procurement process and only use services of companies that have passed the functionality requirement for a R1.5bn tender.



The Johannesburg High Court order comes after a company called Infinite Blue took City Power to court after it was excluded from the tender...