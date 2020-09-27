Court short-circuits R1.5bn power tender after snubbed firm fights back
City Power has been ordered to start an ‘emergency’ procurement process following irregularities
27 September 2020 - 19:28
Johannesburg City Power has been ordered to implement an “emergency” procurement process and only use services of companies that have passed the functionality requirement for a R1.5bn tender.
The Johannesburg High Court order comes after a company called Infinite Blue took City Power to court after it was excluded from the tender...
