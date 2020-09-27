Small-scale fishers’ heritage is being systemically gutted

Boats in every colour rock gently as the tide comes in on the chillingly quiet harbour. When I first visited here in my youth, the market was as vibrant as the boats docked along its piers. Banter and laughter were a distraction from the fishy stench that stung the nose; now there’s not much distraction from the fast-spreading rot.

People are always perplexed by what is happening on the Cape Flats – plagued by gang violence and an illegal narcotic pandemic, as well as disproportionate rates of intimate-partner violence. But what they never seem to understand is how so much of deterioration is due to systemic issues that start at the top – and how many of these ghettos were once thriving communities.

Harmful industrial fishing over the past three decades has had a trickle-down effect that has forced many of these coastal communities into illegal fishing activities since they do not have the permits to fish legally. This has tainted perceptions of local small-scale fishers and further marginalised them.

What is clear from our conversations with the fishing communities is that people are losing their birthright due to unfair laws preventing them from carrying on their age-old tradition of small-scale commercial fishing. This has caused unemployment and stripped away the communities’ means to sustain themselves.