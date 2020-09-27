Yes, the earth moved for the W Cape, but was no great shakes

The pair of tremors certainly had locals wound up, but seismic events like these are actually common, says an expert

They say lightning does not strike the same place twice, but for the people of the Western Cape earth tremors sure do.



The first was on Saturday evening, and the second on Sunday morning. There was even, in the hours before the Saturday-night shakes, another quake - but it was about 1,600km offshore and unrelated to the two felt in the Western Cape...