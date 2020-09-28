News

Back on track: too-tall locomotives to leave SA for new home

Hobbled by height, court and lockdown obstacles, the Spanish locos are finally on their way to Tanzania

Paul Ash Senior reporter
28 September 2020 - 19:21

Six of the “too-tall” Spanish locomotives bought by SA’s Passenger Rail Agency in a controversial locomotive deal in 2015, will soon be on their way to a new life in Tanzania.

The hi-tech AFRO 4000 locomotives, which have been standing out of use in Braamfontein since November 2015, were sold on auction in 2019 to Traxtion, a private Pretoria-based locomotive-hire company, for R65m...

