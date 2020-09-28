Back on track: too-tall locomotives to leave SA for new home

Hobbled by height, court and lockdown obstacles, the Spanish locos are finally on their way to Tanzania

Six of the “too-tall” Spanish locomotives bought by SA’s Passenger Rail Agency in a controversial locomotive deal in 2015, will soon be on their way to a new life in Tanzania.



The hi-tech AFRO 4000 locomotives, which have been standing out of use in Braamfontein since November 2015, were sold on auction in 2019 to Traxtion, a private Pretoria-based locomotive-hire company, for R65m...