Digital memorial honours fallen healthcare heroes

Joburg doctor sets up moving tribute to remember the selfless efforts of Covid-19 ‘front-line fighters’

Nomsa Mnguni was contemplating ending her life after she lost her mother - a nurse at a Gauteng state hospital - to Covid-19.



But a digital memorial effort, paying tribute to doctors and nurses who succumbed to the deadly virus, helped save Mnguni’s life by giving her a sense of comfort that her mother Daffodil’s death was not in vain...