My ex-MEC dad raped me and my twin, eight-year-old girl alleges to teacher

The ANC has suspended the party member, who has been implicated in rape allegations before

Just a week after police minister Bheki Cele spoke out against gender-based violence – and as President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to raise alarm around the GBV “pandemic” – the ANC has had to take action against one of its own for allegedly raping his twin daughters.



The party confirmed in a statement on Monday that the man had been suspended after he was arrested with his 26-year-old stepson on the same day for allegedly raping the eight-year-old girls...