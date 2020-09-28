My ex-MEC dad raped me and my twin, eight-year-old girl alleges to teacher
The ANC has suspended the party member, who has been implicated in rape allegations before
28 September 2020 - 19:20
Just a week after police minister Bheki Cele spoke out against gender-based violence – and as President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to raise alarm around the GBV “pandemic” – the ANC has had to take action against one of its own for allegedly raping his twin daughters.
The party confirmed in a statement on Monday that the man had been suspended after he was arrested with his 26-year-old stepson on the same day for allegedly raping the eight-year-old girls...
