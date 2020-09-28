Now it’s personal and you need to step down, Zuma tells Zondo
Lawyers accuse state capture inquiry chair of painting ex-president as a ‘liar’ and ‘guilty at all costs’
28 September 2020 - 20:07
State capture commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, wants to “humiliate” former president Jacob Zuma, and has gone out his way to paint him as a “liar” and “guilty at all costs”.
This is according to a scathing letter Zuma’s lawyer Eric Mabuza wrote to Zondo on Monday, levelling various accusations against him and wanting him to recuse himself as commission chair...
