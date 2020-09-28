Now it’s personal and you need to step down, Zuma tells Zondo

Lawyers accuse state capture inquiry chair of painting ex-president as a ‘liar’ and ‘guilty at all costs’

State capture commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, wants to “humiliate” former president Jacob Zuma, and has gone out his way to paint him as a “liar” and “guilty at all costs”.



This is according to a scathing letter Zuma’s lawyer Eric Mabuza wrote to Zondo on Monday, levelling various accusations against him and wanting him to recuse himself as commission chair...