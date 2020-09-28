Octopus film’s tentacles have touched hearts around the world, say makers

‘The best thing of 2020’ has seen the Sea Change Trust receiving an heartfelt e-mail every three seconds

After months of lockdown, millions of people around the world have found they like to be under the sea in an octopus’s garden or, to be exact, an octopus’s den in the “great African sea forest” off Cape Town.



The documentary, My Octopus Teacher, has become a global hit after premiering on Netflix this month, also winning awards and nominations...