News

Octopus film’s tentacles have touched hearts around the world, say makers

‘The best thing of 2020’ has seen the Sea Change Trust receiving an heartfelt e-mail every three seconds

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
28 September 2020 - 19:20

After months of lockdown, millions of people around the world have found they like to be under the sea in an octopus’s garden or, to be exact, an octopus’s den in the “great African sea forest” off Cape Town.

The documentary, My Octopus Teacher, has become a global hit after premiering on Netflix this month, also winning awards and nominations...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Locals tormented, cops stumped by ‘execution’ of 5 in KZN News
  2. Back on track: too-tall locomotives to leave SA for new home News
  3. Octopus film’s tentacles have touched hearts around the world, say makers News
  4. Digital memorial honours fallen healthcare heroes News
  5. ‘The only way I could identify her was by the tattoo on her stomach’ News

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...

Related articles

  1. WATCH | I can only hope it gave people hope, says filmmaker on 'My Octopus ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | If the octopus teacher taught grammar it would tell you ‘octopi’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WATCH | 'My Octopus Teacher' parody will make you cry with laughter South Africa
X